Man charged with murder in gun attack that led to shoot out with cops
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The accused in a shooting attack that left two men dead and another injured on Friday, September 4, is to face the court on multiple charges including murder.
Twenty-nine-year-old Sean Williams of Greenwich Road, Kingston 14 was picked up by lawmen on Tuesday, September 25 and was yesterday charged with two counts of murder, three counts of shooting and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
The police said that about 8:45 pm, the victims were on Albert Street in Kingston 14 when Williams and another suspect approached them and opened gunfire killing 52-year-old Desmond Chambers and 35-year-old Delroy Small, both of Kingston addresses.
Another man, who was also being chased by the gunmen, received a gunshot wound to his leg but managed to alert officers at the Denham Town Police Station, the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said. A confrontation then ensued between officers at the station and the gunmen, who subsequently retreated and fled the scene.
The bodies of Chambers and Small were removed to the morgue while the injured man was treated in hospital.
The other suspect is being sought.
