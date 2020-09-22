Man charged with murder on Port Henderson Plaza

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Twenty-five-year-old Gevin Gordon was yesterday charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm in connection with the Sunday, August 9 killing of 27-year-old Ricardo Robinson in St Catherine.

The police said that about 11:15 am, Robinson was sitting on a stool at a business establishment on the Port Henderson Plaza in Portmore, when a gunman approached and opened fire hitting him several times in his upper body.

He was assisted to the hospital by citizens where he was pronounced dead.

Gordon was later positively identified on an identification parade and charged.