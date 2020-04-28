Man charged with robbery after grabbing woman's necklace

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Twenty-three-year-old Martel Meredith otherwise called 'Skinny Man', of Dracketts Place in Kingston was charged with robbery with aggravation yesterday (Monday, April 27).

Reports are that about 5:00 pm, a woman was walking along the roadway when she was approached by Meredith who threatened her and grabbed her necklace from her neck.

She raised an alarm and police officers who were nearby arrested the accused. He was later charged.