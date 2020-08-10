Man charged with robbing woman in Kingston
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Kingston vendor has been charged with robbery with aggravation following an incident at the intersection of Hagley Park and Eastwood Park roads on Thursday, July 30.
He has been identified as 33-year-old Steven Gardener.
The police said that about 7:30 pm, on the day in question, Gardener, who was allegedly armed with a knife, held up and robbed a woman of her properties, to include a handbag, a cellular phone, bank cards, and other personal items.
On Saturday, August 1, Gardener was arrested during an operation in the St Andrew South Division and the stolen properties reportedly retrieved.
The police said the complainant later gave a positive identification and Gardener was subsequently charged.
His court date is being finalised.
