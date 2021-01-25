Man charged with shop breaking, larceny in Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica — The police have charged 48-year-old Dean Prescadd in connection with the theft of items from a shop in Lucea, Hanover on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

The police said that about 5:00 pm, the complainant locked up her business establishment and upon her return, it was observed that the grill for the rear section of the building was removed.

Further checks revealed that several items were missing; one Master Tech microwave, one electric kettle, one car battery, one car battery charger, one monitor box and assorted liquor and food valued approximately $250, 000.

A report was made and an investigation launched, which led to the apprehension of Prescadd on Wednesday, December 16.

He was subsequently charged with shop breaking and larceny.