Man charged with stabbing murder of domestic helper

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The police have charged a man in relation to the stabbing death of a domestic helper in Brampton district, St Elizabeth following an incident on Thursday, July 16.

Charged with murder is 52-year-old Derron Salmon, an electrician and farmer of Brompton Lane in the parish.

The deceased is 49-year-old Hilreth Stephenson of Top Hill district also in the parish.

Reports are that about 8:20 am, Salmon came to a house where Stephenson was working and an argument developed between the two. During the dispute, Salmon is reported to have used a knife to stab Stephenson several times before fleeing the scene. She later died at hospital.

The charge of murder was laid on Monday, July 20, after Salmon was questioned in the presence of his attorney.

A date for his appearance in court is being finalised the police have said.