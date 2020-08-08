Man charged with teen's murder in St Andrew
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-one-year-old Stefan Rankin, otherwise called Jet Lee, of Waltham Park Road in Kingston was charged for the murder of 19-year-old Daniel Lafayette, otherwise called 'Theo', of Maryland district in St Andrew on Saturday, June 20.
Reports are that about 1:20 pm, Lafayette was standing on Content Avenue in Kingston when he was approached by Rankin who was armed with a firearm. Rankin opened gunfire hitting Lafayette several times to his upper body and ran. Lafayette died in hospital, the police said.
According to the police, an operation was launched on Friday, July 24, during which Rankin was nabbed and taken into custody.
He was subsequently charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm following a question and answer session.
His court date is being finalised, the police have said.
