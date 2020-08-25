Man charged with theft of $1.2-m car

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A man has been arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation following an incident in Point District, Middle Quarters in St Elizabeth on Friday, July 31, 2020.

He is 34-year-old Gerald Ranger of Bronte district, Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 5:27 pm, the accused chartered the complainant to transport him in a White Toyota Probox motorcar to Santa Cruz.

Whilst in Middle Quarters, Ranger allegedly pulled a firearm and robbed the complainant of the car, valued at $1.2 million.

The police said the vehicle was later intercepted and seized. Ranger was arrested and subsequently charged.

He is to appear before the court at a date to be set.