Man charged with two-year-old crime

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The St Andrew South Police have reported that they have charged a man in connection with a shooting that occurred on Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11 on Saturday, August 18, 2018.

They have charged 23-year-old Rushane Sculley, otherwise called 'Beenie Man' of Havana Drive, Kingston 11. He was charged on on Wednesday, June 10 with murder, conspiracy to murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

"Reports are that Sculley allegedly opened gunfire at a man while he was standing along the roadway," the police said. They added that Sculley was arrested and later charged, following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.