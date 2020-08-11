Man chased, nabbed by cops after robbing woman downtown

KINGSON, Jamaica— The police said that swift action by officers led to a robbery suspect being arrested moments after robbing a complainant of over $215,000 at West Parade in downtown Kingston on Sunday, August 8.

Thirty-four-year-old Kemar Black has been charged with robbery with aggravation.

It is reported that about 7:10 pm, a Chinese businesswoman was in her car in the area when Black, along with two other men armed with knives, robbed her of her handbag containing the cash.

Police who were in the vicinity at the time gave chase on foot and Black was caught.

Lawmen said the cash was found in his pocket following a search.

The other men managed to escape.