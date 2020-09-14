Man chased and caught with gun to appear in court
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Twenty-nine-year-old Demar Levy of Flower Hill in Salt Spring, St James has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in his community yesterday.
According to the police, a team was on patrol in the community when, around about 1:00 pm, they allegedly saw Levy with the firearm. They said they attempted to accost him, but he fled and they gave chase, reportedly catching him attempting to conceal the firearm.
The gun, a Browning 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition, was seized and Levy was arrested and later charged.
A date is to be set for him to appear before the court, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy