Man chased and caught with gun to appear in court

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Twenty-nine-year-old Demar Levy of Flower Hill in Salt Spring, St James has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in his community yesterday.

According to the police, a team was on patrol in the community when, around about 1:00 pm, they allegedly saw Levy with the firearm. They said they attempted to accost him, but he fled and they gave chase, reportedly catching him attempting to conceal the firearm.

The gun, a Browning 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition, was seized and Levy was arrested and later charged.

A date is to be set for him to appear before the court, the police said.