Man chopped, bicycle damaged in St Ann dispute
ST ANN, Jamaica — Thirty-five-year-old Richard Allimon is now facing several charges after he reportedly chopped a man and damage his bicycle during a dispute in Lime Tree Gardens, St Ann.
The police said about 6:30 pm on Saturday, October 17, Allimon and another man had an altercation during which he used a machete to inflict wounds to the man's head. He reportedly used the same machete to chop the man's bicycle several times then fled the scene.
The police said the man was assisted to the hospital where he was treated and released.
The matter was then reported and Allimon arrested the following day.
Allimon was charged with wounding with intent and malicious destruction of property.
He is to appear in court soon.
