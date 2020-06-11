Man convicted for sexual assault, back in custody for abduction and rape

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man, who was previously convicted on sexual assault charges, is back in police custody, following a three-year long investigation into a 2017 abduction and rape of a teenage girl.

He has been identified as 55-year-old Cecil Brown of Hayes, Clarendon and Cave Valley, St Ann addresses.

Brown was arrested in St Ann on May 27 and subsequently charged with forcible abduction and having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16.

Reports from the May Pen police are that between October 1 and October 4, 2017, Brown allegedly lured a 13-year-old girl, who had ran away from home, into his premises and had sexual intercourse with her.

He then reportedly locked the victim inside the home for several days where he continued to sexually assault her. A passer-by reportedly heard the complainant's cry for help, broke into the home and freed her.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation launched.

Brown was previously convicted in 2016 where he served six months in prison for the indecent assault of a five-year-old and was released in early 2017 on a three-year suspended sentence.

He is to appear in the Clarendon Parish Court on Friday, June 12.