Man convicted for 8 murders, robbery of $1.5m from China Harbour

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 29-year-old St Catherine man who pleaded guilty to eight murders, illegal possession of firearm and robbery with aggravation, will have to spend to 66-and-a half-years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Kemar Thompson received eight life sentences in the Home Circuit Court on July 30, presided over by Justice Lorna Shelly-Williams

According to a report from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Thompson, who was 24-years-old at the time of the incidents, committed the crimes between August and October 2014.

In the first incident an eyewitness stated that on the morning of August 14, 2014 she saw the accused Thompson and the deceased, identified as Carlton Blake, in the middle of the road in Pineapple Lane, Bog Walk, St Catherine, during which the Thompson pulled a firearm and fired hitting Blake.

Almost two months later, on October 12, Thompson along with accomplices reportedly went to Bowerswood main road, Giblatore in the parish to conduct a robbery.

The DPP report said that Courtley Cobourne, Craig Harris and Carlton Scott were on their way in a motor car with $1.5 million to China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) when they were set upon by Thompson and his accomplices.

Thompson shot all three men dead and the money was taken from the car by the other assailants.

Kirk Foot, a passerby who stopped to enquire what was happening, was allegedly ordered out his vehicle and also killed by Thompson.

A week later, shortly after 9:00 am on October 22, Thompson was seen chasing two men, later identified as Norman Nolan and Patrick Cummings, in the area of Pineapple Lane.

The witness stated that while running the clothing used to cover Thompson's face allegedly flew off; he then went into a yard where explosions were heard.

Shortly after in the same area, another man by the name of Mathie Taylor was found riddled with gunshot wounds believed to also be killed by Thompson.

When apprehended, the accused gave a statement confessing to eight counts of murder, the DPP said.

During his confession he reportedly described the last three killings in October 22 as “confrontations.”