Man dead, another injured during confrontation with police
KINGSTON, Jamaica — One man was fatally shot and another injured during a confrontation with the police in the vicinity of Portland Avenue in Riverton City, Kingston 11 about 5:30 pm on Monday, July 27.
Dead is 25-year-old Romaine Cunningham of Park Way in Riverton Meadows, in the parish. The injured man has been hospitalised under police guard.
One Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and two rounds of ammunition were also seized during the incident.
The police said the matter has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards and Oversight Bureau.
