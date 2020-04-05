Man dead, two injured in Mandeville shooting
MANCHESTER, Jamaica- A man is dead and two people reportedly hospitalized following a shooting incident on Rembrandt Close off Manchester Road in Mandeville, Saturday night.
Locals said the shooting took place before the 8:00 pm curfew imposed by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19.
At minutes after 10.00 pm when OBSERVER ONLINE arrived the corpse was still at the scene as police carried out their investigations.
One resident who spoke with the OBSERVER ONLINE on condition of anonymity said he tried to get home before the start of the curfew, but was barred due to the police cordoning off the area.
"Mi run taxi and a 7:45 mi reach my street because mi a try reach in [home] before the curfew. Mi surprise when mi see crime scene tape and police. Right yah now mi stranded out pon the road until the police finish them work. Is one way in and one way out, so mi stuck out here," he said.
KASEY WILLIAMS
