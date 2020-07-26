Man dies, two injured in Alligator Pond crash
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The police are probing the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash that claimed the life of one man and injured two others on the Prospect main road in Manchester today.
Dead is 24-year-old Marcus Brooks, a mechanic of Prospect district in the parish.
Reports from the Alligator Pond police are that about 12:15 am, Brooks was driving a Toyota Tacoma motor truck with two men aboard. On reaching a section of the roadway, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into bushes.
The police said all three men sustained multiple injuries and were taken to hospital where Brooks was pronounced dead; one man was treated and released and the other man admitted for treatment.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy