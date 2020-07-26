Man dies, two injured in Alligator Pond crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The police are probing the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash that claimed the life of one man and injured two others on the Prospect main road in Manchester today.

Dead is 24-year-old Marcus Brooks, a mechanic of Prospect district in the parish.

Reports from the Alligator Pond police are that about 12:15 am, Brooks was driving a Toyota Tacoma motor truck with two men aboard. On reaching a section of the roadway, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into bushes.

The police said all three men sustained multiple injuries and were taken to hospital where Brooks was pronounced dead; one man was treated and released and the other man admitted for treatment.