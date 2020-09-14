Man dies after crashing bike into Audi

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A young man succumbed to injuries received in a motor vehicle collision on the Temple Hall main road in St Andrew on Sunday.

Dead is 18-year-old Kyric Coombs of Steel Road, Golden Spring in the parish.

According to the police, Coombs was riding his Falcon motorcycle behind an Audi motor car about 12:00 midday. Both vehicles were reportedly travelling towards Lawrence Tavern in the parish, when upon reaching a section of the roadway, the motorcycle collided with the right side of the car.

The police were summoned and Coombs and his pillion were assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead and the passenger admitted for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing, the police said.