Man dies after falling at Riverton Landfill

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 21-year-old man died yesterday after he fell and was hit by the section of a truck at the Riverton Landfill in St Andrew.

He is Samoia Brown of Rushworth, West Bay Farm, Kingston 11.

Reports from the Seaview Gardens police are that about 2:15 pm, Brown was unloading the truck when he slipped and was hit by the tailgate of the truck.

He was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police are investigating.