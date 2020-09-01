Man dies in bike crash

ST MARY, Jamaica — A 25-year-old St Mary man yesterday died from injuries he received in a motorcycle crash on the Crooked River main road in the parish.

He is Shaquille Williams of Top Bay, Annotto Bay.

According to reports from the police, Williams was travelling towards Annotto Bay around 3:40 pm when he lost control of his Yeng Yeng motorcycle and collided in a culvert.

Passersby took him to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while being treated.