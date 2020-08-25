Man dies in fatal collision
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Twenty-year-old Michael Brown of Waterloo Villa, Spanish Town in St Catherine died after sustaining injuries in a motor vehicle collision on the Sligoville main road in the vicinity of Thompson Pen on Sunday, August 23.
Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 4:20 pm, Brown was driving a Honda Civic motor car when he overtook another car, a Kia Sedona. It is alleged that Brown, upon seeing an oncoming vehicle attempted to veer back into the left lane, but collided with the Kia, causing both to lose control.
The police said the Kia subsequently hit a tree and crashed into a one-bedroom concrete structure, while the Honda slammed into a utility pole injuring Brown. He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver and occupants of the Kia were also transported to hospital. No other injuries were reported, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy