Man dies in fatal collision

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Twenty-year-old Michael Brown of Waterloo Villa, Spanish Town in St Catherine died after sustaining injuries in a motor vehicle collision on the Sligoville main road in the vicinity of Thompson Pen on Sunday, August 23.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 4:20 pm, Brown was driving a Honda Civic motor car when he overtook another car, a Kia Sedona. It is alleged that Brown, upon seeing an oncoming vehicle attempted to veer back into the left lane, but collided with the Kia, causing both to lose control.

The police said the Kia subsequently hit a tree and crashed into a one-bedroom concrete structure, while the Honda slammed into a utility pole injuring Brown. He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver and occupants of the Kia were also transported to hospital. No other injuries were reported, the police said.