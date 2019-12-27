Man discards firearm in Half Way Tree, arrested

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The police, on Monday, charged 22-year-old Jaherl Clarke in connection to the seizure a firearm on Payton Place in St Andrew.

According to the police's Corporate Communications Unit, lawmen were on patrol in the Half Way Tree area about 5:30 pm when they saw a man acting in a manner that aroused their suspicions.

The police said the man reportedly threw an object in the bushes. The item was retrieved and found to be a Zigana Sport 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm cartridges.

Clarke was arrested and later charged, his court date will be announced at a later date, the police said.