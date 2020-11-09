Man ditches gun then surrenders to cops

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting that members assigned to the Specialized Operations Branch arrested a man and seized an illegal firearm during an operation in Shelter Rock, Spanish Town in St Catherine today.

The police said that about 5:40 am, during an operation in the area, a man was seen with a firearm. He allegedly tossed the weapon on seeing the police and then surrendered.

The police then retrieved the firearm — a Browning semi-automatic 9mm pistol, two magazines and 16 rounds of ammunition — and arrested the man.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.