Man ditches gun then surrenders to cops
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting that members assigned to the Specialized Operations Branch arrested a man and seized an illegal firearm during an operation in Shelter Rock, Spanish Town in St Catherine today.
The police said that about 5:40 am, during an operation in the area, a man was seen with a firearm. He allegedly tossed the weapon on seeing the police and then surrendered.
The police then retrieved the firearm — a Browning semi-automatic 9mm pistol, two magazines and 16 rounds of ammunition — and arrested the man.
His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy