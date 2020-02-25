Man faces court for killing his father, wounding mother

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court to answer to charges for the murder of his father and wounding his mother.

Charged is 34-year-old Richard Campbell, otherwise called 'Richie', of Old Hope Road, Kingston 5.

The deceased is 72-year-old Leighton Campbell of the same address.

According to the police, about 2:00 pm, the accused, who allegedly suffers from schizophrenia, had a dispute with his parents during which a machete was brought into play.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, both parents were seen with several wounds to their upper bodies. They were assisted to hospital where Leighton was pronounced dead and his wife admitted for treatment.

Richard's court date will be announced at a later date, the police said.