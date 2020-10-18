Man facing firearm, robbery charges after Clarendon attack

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Twenty-one-year-old Andrew Benton otherwise called 'Que', of Gibbs Town, Water Lane in Clarendon is to answer to several charges in court after he allegedly opened fire at a man at work in the parish on Friday, October 9.

He has been charged with the offences of illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, robbery with aggravation and wounding with intent.

Official reports are that about 4:30 pm, the complainant was at work when he was approached by two armed men who open fire hitting him.

He was then taken to hospital where he was admitted in stable condition.

The police said Benton was later accosted and pointed out in an identification parade on Saturday, October 17.

His court date is to be finalised.