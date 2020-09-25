Man facing rape, abortion charges after allegedly getting minor pregnant twice

HANOVER, Jamaica — A 23-y-o man has been arrested and charged with three counts of rape of a 14-year-old girl who he allegedly got pregnant twice.

He was also charged with two counts of procuring drugs to procure abortion following several incidents in the parish in February 2020.

The police said the man took the 14-year-old to the parking lot of a guest house in the parish, brandished a knife and threatened her after which he sexually assaulted her on different occasions.

The teen reportedly became pregnant twice and was given pills by the man to terminate the pregnancies.

She later told her mother who then made a report to the police.

The police said an investigation was launched and the man was arrested and charged on Wednesday, September 23.

He is to appear in court at a later date to answer to his charges.