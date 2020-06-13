Man falsely identified as cop killer fearful

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Rohan Coombs, the man whose photograph was being shared on social media alongside that of accused cop killer Damion Hamilton, is fearing for his life.

Coombs, a taxi driver from Portmore, told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago that he is worried the police will show up at his home and that he will meet a similar fate to Hamilton, who was cut down by a police team in Cooreville Gardens, St Andrew yesterday afternoon.

The police said Hamilton was a suspect in the shooting of four policemen on the outskirts of Spanish Town early yesterday morning.

Coombs maintained that he does not know Hamilton and is puzzled as to how his photo came to be associated with him.

“I don't know this person at all and I don't know where they got my picture. I want my picture retracted,” he said.

Coombs, an ex-US marine, was repatriated to Jamaica in 2013.

“The police say they are looking for three more people. As far as I see it, they didn't ask any questions when they went for the man yesterday. I don't want the same thing to happen to me. I don't know this person and I need to get it clarified before they decide to come to look for me,” Coombs told OBSERVER ONLINE.

He added that he was going to present himself to the police commissioner's office to clear his name.