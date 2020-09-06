Man fatally stabbed, teen injured at bar party in St Ann
ST ANN, Jamaica — Two men have been held and another is being sought by the police following the stabbing death of Nicholas Spencer, otherwise called 'Nick' and the wounding of a teenager in Inverness, Alexandria in St Ann yesterday.
Reports are that about 9:55 pm, patrons were at a party being held at a bar in the area when a fight ensued. The police said on their arrival at the scene, Spencer and the teenager were seen with stab wounds — Spencer with injuries to his head in particular.
The two were taken to hospital where Spencer was pronounced dead and the teen admitted.
The identities of the suspects are being withheld pending further investigations, the police said.
The police are urging citizens to adhere to the curfew orders that have been implemented and are appealing to individuals with information to contact the Alexandria Police Station at 876-975-1016, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy