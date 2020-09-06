Man fatally stabbed, teen injured at bar party in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica — Two men have been held and another is being sought by the police following the stabbing death of Nicholas Spencer, otherwise called 'Nick' and the wounding of a teenager in Inverness, Alexandria in St Ann yesterday.

Reports are that about 9:55 pm, patrons were at a party being held at a bar in the area when a fight ensued. The police said on their arrival at the scene, Spencer and the teenager were seen with stab wounds — Spencer with injuries to his head in particular.

The two were taken to hospital where Spencer was pronounced dead and the teen admitted.

The identities of the suspects are being withheld pending further investigations, the police said.

The police are urging citizens to adhere to the curfew orders that have been implemented and are appealing to individuals with information to contact the Alexandria Police Station at 876-975-1016, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.