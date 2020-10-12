Man fined $150,000 for breaches of Forest Act

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leroy Brown, resident of a Faiths Pen address in St Ann, has been fined $50,000 or two months imprisonment for the charge of carrying on a forestry industry, and $100,000 or three-months imprisonment for the charge of carrying a cutlass in a forest reserve contrary to section 31 of the Forest Act, 1996.

Brown was found guilty when the matter was called up for trial in the St Ann Parish Court on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

He was given one month to pay said fines, or alternatively serve the terms of imprisonment which are to run concurrently.

Tanika Stewart, senior director of forest enforcement services at the Forestry Department, said the case involved the seizure of over 100 pieces of converted lumber in the Mount Diablo Forest Reserve, a notable hotspot for illegal activity.

According to Stewart, the circumstances of the case are that “while on a routine patrol, forest rangers discovered and investigated a beaten down trail when they were alerted by the sounds of a power saw. Upon further investigation, they stumbled upon men who were suspected to have been illegally cutting and converting lumber in the forest reserve. The men were questioned and whilst being escorted from the area, fled from the rangers.”

She said based on the evidence and information collected at the site, a summons was later served on Leroy Brown to appear before the court to answer to charges laid against him.

The matter was first called up for mention on September 3, 2019, at which time Brown pleaded not guilty. He subsequently pleaded guilty.

Stewart is warning the public to desist from carrying out illegal activities in the forests noting that there are several ways of legally accessing and utilising the forest resources managed by the Forestry Department.

“One of the products offered by the Forestry Department is standing timber. We have Caribbean Pine, Blue Mahoe and Mahogany, among others, available for harvesting from our forest plantations located in most parishes. However, to access this product, one requires permits and licences issued by the Forestry Department. Some of these include permits and licences to operate a sawmill, to cut and/or extract timber/forest produce, to use and/or transport a power saw, to use a forest road etc,” she explained.

The Forestry Department encouraged members of the public who are interested in obtaining any of the above permits or licences to contact the Forestry Department and become regularised.

It also encourages the public to call 876-618-3205 to report illicit or illegal activity that may be occurring in any forest estate. The department said all information provided will be handled with the strictest of confidence, and individuals are not required to provide their names or contact information when making reports.