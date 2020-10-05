Man fined for hunting without licence

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says a man has been fined $25,000 for a breach of the Wild Life Protection Act (Hunters' Licenses) Regulations, 1973.

According to NEPA, Elvis Uriah Haughton was found guilty and the fine handed down when he appeared in the St James Parish Court on September 30.

The agency said the charge arose from joint monitoring conducted by NEPA and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on August 22 in Bogue, St James.

The agency said Haughton was observed with a shotgun. Checks by the team revealed that he was without a hunter's licence, which is required to participate in the just concluded 2020 Game Bird Shooting Season.

Legal Officer at NEPA, Peta-Gaye Rookwood, said, “the agency will continue its vigilance concerning breaches of environmental and planning laws.”

NEPA also reminded the public that a licence is required to hunt during the annual Game Bird Shooting Season.

Individuals found in breach will be arrested and charged. They may be fined up to $100,000 and or face three months in prison.

The 2020 Game Bird Shooting Season closed on Sunday, September 20 at 9:00 am.

The shooting of game birds during the closed season is strictly prohibited under the law. Any person found shooting during the closed season will be prosecuted under the Wild Life Protection Act and on conviction before a parish judge may be fined up to $100,000 or imprisoned for 12 months.

The public is encouraged to report all incidents of illegal shooting to NEPA at (876)754-7540 ext. 3602, toll free: 888-991-5005, 119 or the nearest police station.