Man flees cops leaving bag with gun behind

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A team of officers assigned to the St James Police Division seized one 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition during an operation on Market Street, Montego Bay, St James yesterday.

Reports from the Barnett Street police are that about 12:15 pm, lawmen were on operation in the area, when they saw a man with a bag in his hand, acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. On seeing the police, he reportedly dropped the bag and ran. The bag was retrieved and the firearm and ammunition found.

No one was arrested in connection to this seizure.

Investigations continue.