Man found wandering in Castleton, St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica — The Castleton police are seeking the public's assistance to reunite a man who was found wandering along the Castleton main road in St Mary with his family.

He gave his name as Shaquille Thomas and stated that he is from Bog Walk in St Catherine.

Anyone who may be able to reunite this man with his family is being asked to contact the Castleton police at 876-996-4165, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.