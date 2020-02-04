Man found with illegal gun in Norwood
ST JAMES, Jamaica— The police charged 31-year-old Jerry Johnson for breaches of the Firearms Act after he was found carrying an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Hendon, Norwood, St James yesterday.
Johnson, who is of Dacatone Square in the parish, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
According to the police, about 10:13 pm, during an operation, Johnson was searched and a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing four 9mm cartridges was discovered on him.
He was subsequently arrested and charged.
