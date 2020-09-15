Man found with stolen motorcycle charged

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A man was charged by Westmoreland detectives after he was found in possession of a stolen motorcycle on Friday, September 11.

Charged with receiving stolen property is 37-year-old Barrington Foster, otherwise called Chander, of Ridge Pen district, St Elizabeth.

According to the police report, the complainant was robbed of his Hi-Rev motorcycle at gunpoint on the Culloden main road in Westmoreland on Monday, June 29, 2020.

The police said their investigations led them to Foster's home, where the motorcycle was found. He was subsequently charged.