Man gets one year probation for attempting to bribe police

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Twenty-six-year-old Rahul Narwani was given one year's probation after he was charged for attempting to bribe police officers in January.

According to the police, Narwani was sentenced when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Monday.

The police said the accused was arrested by officers on January 8, during a traffic stop on Dumfries Road in St Andrew.

It is reported that about 5:30 pm, lawmen were on operation when they signalled Narwani, who was driving a Mercedes Benz motor car, to stop.

He complied and closer examination of the vehicle revealed that it was unlicensed; Narwani was also driving without insurance and a valid certificate of fitness.

While Narwani was being notified of the offences, he reportedly offered the officers more than $78,000 in cash.

He was subsequently arrested, charged and his vehicle seized.