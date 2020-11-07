Man gets one year probation for attempting to bribe police
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Twenty-six-year-old Rahul Narwani was given one year's probation after he was charged for attempting to bribe police officers in January.
According to the police, Narwani was sentenced when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Monday.
The police said the accused was arrested by officers on January 8, during a traffic stop on Dumfries Road in St Andrew.
It is reported that about 5:30 pm, lawmen were on operation when they signalled Narwani, who was driving a Mercedes Benz motor car, to stop.
He complied and closer examination of the vehicle revealed that it was unlicensed; Narwani was also driving without insurance and a valid certificate of fitness.
While Narwani was being notified of the offences, he reportedly offered the officers more than $78,000 in cash.
He was subsequently arrested, charged and his vehicle seized.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy