Man held after ammo found in roof

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that a man is now in custody after officers found ammunition at his home during a special operation at Heroes Circle, Kingston, between 4:30 am and 8:00 am yesterday.

According to the police, a team of officers armed with a search warrant, under the Firearms Act searched the suspect's home and found a magazine with five 9mm cartridges in a sock hidden in the roof.

The suspect was arrested for illegal possession of ammunition, the police have reported.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.