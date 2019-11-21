Man held by residents after breaking into St James house
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police on Monday charged a man who they said was caught by residents after breaking into a house in St James.
According to the lawmen, two occupants of the house said they found 25-year-old Jerome McFarlane, a labourer of Wiltshire district, Anchovy in the parish, inside their home when they returned to it last Thursday.
The two people reportedly told the police that they locked up and left the property about 2:20 pm.
It is further reported that in McFarlane's attempt to escape, he attacked the two people with a knife but was caught by other residents after an alarm was raised.
He was subsequently handed over to the police, who said after investigations, he was placed before an identification parade where he was also pointed out by both house occupants.
The police said he is expected to appear before the court at a later date.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy