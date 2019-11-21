Man held by residents after breaking into St James house

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police on Monday charged a man who they said was caught by residents after breaking into a house in St James.

According to the lawmen, two occupants of the house said they found 25-year-old Jerome McFarlane, a labourer of Wiltshire district, Anchovy in the parish, inside their home when they returned to it last Thursday.

The two people reportedly told the police that they locked up and left the property about 2:20 pm.

It is further reported that in McFarlane's attempt to escape, he attacked the two people with a knife but was caught by other residents after an alarm was raised.

He was subsequently handed over to the police, who said after investigations, he was placed before an identification parade where he was also pointed out by both house occupants.

The police said he is expected to appear before the court at a later date.