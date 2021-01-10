Man held with firearm now facing charges
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that a man is now in custody following the seizure of a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol along with eight rounds of ammunition on Delacree Lane in Kingston on Friday, January 8.
Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 42-year-old Charlton Ellis of the Delacree Lane area.
Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 5:20 pm, lawmen were on patrol when Ellis was seen among a group of four men. The men reportedly ran when they saw the police but Ellis was later held with the weapon. He was arrested and charged.
