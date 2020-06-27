Man hit by car succumbs to injuries
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Twenty-seven-year-old Clement Beckford, a scullion of Dalling Street, Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland died as a result of injuries he sustained in a car accident on the Nonpareil main road in the parish on Friday, June 26.
Reports from the police are that about 3:20 pm, Beckford was running from the left side of the road to the right when he was hit by a white Nissan AD wagon motorcar that was travelling westerly.
He received head injuries and a wound stretching from his right ear to the centre of his neck. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
