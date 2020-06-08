Man hospitalised following Gutters crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A man has been hospitalised after the car he was driving crashed on the Downs to Gutters main road, bordering Manchester and St Elizabeth, a short while ago.

An eyewitness told OBSERVER ONLINE that shortly after 12:00 pm, the man, who was the sole occupant aboard a Subaru motorcar, was travelling from Downs towards Gutters, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall.

The driver was taken from the mangled vehicle by passersby and rushed to hospital.

