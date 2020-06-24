VIDEO: Man imprisoned for 50 years without trial freed today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — George Williams is a free man.
The case against him was today dropped by the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Williams, 71, was arrested and charged with the murder of a man in July 1970, but the then 20-year-old was declared unfit to plead and remained in custody.
Members of Williams' family were present at the St Catherine Parish Court to express their excitement at the news.
Williams' brother said, “We've been looking for this day for a very long time. I've been looking on this case since about 2004. Today I can say thank the Lord, my brother is out.”
Williams' attorney Isat Buchanan said: “This is what I like to call swift justice and so I'm very happy.”
He also thanked human rights group Stand Up for Jamaica which brought the case to his attention.
