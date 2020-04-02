Man imprisoned on firearm charges gets life sentences for two murders
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Westmoreland man, who was serving a three-year sentence for illegal possession of firearm, has received two life sentences after pleading guilty to two counts of murder.
The life imprisonment sentences will be served concurrently but consecutive to his first sentence.
According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the convict, Davion Brown, was captured on video shooting a man at a supermarket in Westmoreland on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 then on November 24, 2017, he opened fire at a man in front a pharmacy in the same parish. Both victims died.
The ODPP said an off-duty police officer witnessed the second incident where Brown shot the victim three times in the head.
Brown was apprehended on December 15, 2017. He currently has two other matters pending in the Western Regional Gun Court for the offences of illegal possession of firearm and shooting with intent.
