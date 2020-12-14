Man in custody after firearm, ammo seizure in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police arrested one man yesterday following the seizure of a 9mm pistol in Ginger Piece district, Browns Hall in St Catherine.

The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit reported that between 5:00 am and midday, lawmen were on an operation when the firearm, along with five rounds of ammunition, was seized at a premises and the man taken into custody.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations, the police.

The police also urged the public to report illegal weapons by calling the nearest police station, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.