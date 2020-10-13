Man in custody escapes through hospital window
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a prisoner who escaped from custody here, after he was transported to hospital following complaints of feeling ill on Sunday, October 11.
He is 31-year-old Tavarie Otis Vernon, a farmer of Shaw Castle district, Maroon Town in the parish. The police said he also goes by several aliases including “Naleton Rankin”, “Nathan Rankin”, “Kemar Smith”, “Omar Smith” and “Omar Stewart”.
The police said on Sunday, October 11 about 11:00 pm, Vernon was transported to hospital after complaints of feeling ill. According to the police, health personnel requested that Vernon's restraints be removed and that the officers exit the room, for an examination to be conducted.
However, upon their return they saw Vernon escaping through a window. The officers gave chase but he eluded them.
Vernon was arrested and charged on Friday, October 9 with assault at common law and larceny of a motor vehicle, after he was intercepted driving a white 2012 Toyota Mark X motor car, which was reported stolen.
When last seen he was dressed in a grey t-shirt and plaid shorts, the police said.
Anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the St James police at 876-953-6191, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
