Man injured in police shooting

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man was shot and injured during a confrontation with police in an area popularly known as '77th Lane' in a section of Waltham Park Road in Kingston.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 13.

Details of the incident that led to the shooting were not provided.

The police said, however, that the matter was reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) as well as the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).