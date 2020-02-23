Man killed, 1-y-o injured in West Street shooting

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man was this morning shot dead and a one-year-old girl seriously injured on West Street in downtown Kingston.

The deceased has not yet been identified.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7:00 am.

Reports are that two men approached the man on bicycle and opened gunfire, hitting him several times.

The child, who was awaiting breakfast in a nearby yard, was hit during the attack.

She is undergoing surgery at hospital.

More information later.