Man killed while attempting to jump onto moving trailer

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was crushed to death by a trailer on the Melrose bypass on Monday.

The man has not yet been identified.

Police say about 3:52 pm, the man attempted to hop onto a moving trailer at the intersection of Trinity main road and the Melrose bypass when he lost his balance and fell under the trailer.

He was subsequently run over by the heavy unit.

He was later pronounced dead.

Kasey Williams