Man killed along Red Hills Road

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A 29-year-old man was shot and killed by unknown assailants at 109 3/4 Red Hills Road between 6:00 and 7:50 pm yesterday. Dead is Shawn Thompson, unemployed, of Kingston 19. The Constant Spring CIB is investigating.

