Man killed at cook shop in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here are investigating the murder of a cook shop operator, who was shot dead outside his business place in Christiana, Manchester this morning.

Residents have identified the man by his alias as 'Fire Head'.

Police reports are that about 8:30 am, the now deceased was at his cook shop on Job Lane when he was pounced upon by a gunman who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

He was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Kasey Williams