Man killed at shop in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A man was shot dead yesterday by unknown assailant/s while he was standing at a shop in St Catherine.

He has been identified as 55-year-old Denzil Stewart of Old Harbour Road, Spanish Town in the parish.

The Spanish Town police said that about 10:30 pm, Stewart was standing at a shop when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened fire, hitting him several times.

Stewart was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police are investigating.